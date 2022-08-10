Barbie fashion sets the tone for Corello’s new shoes and bags

What accessories would Barbie doll choose to go to a club? glam? This question can be answered with the spring/summer 2023 collection by Corello, a Brazilian brand that is a reference in the creation of shoes and bags. Items appear in pink and metallic.

Come check it out!

Giphy/Corello/Disclosure

The Barbie movie, which will star actress Margot Robbie, will still take a while to hit theaters, but it’s already setting trends. Pink, the color that became the doll’s symbol, has dyed the looks of fashionistas at fashion weeks and on Instagram.

The color is also the north of the new Corello collection and sets the tone not only for the campaign, but also for the heeled sandals and microbags, perfect for the club. The weather glam it is finished off by the glitter texture and the black, beige and silver tones.

Young black woman with curly hair tied in a low ponytail posing for a photo in the Corello brand campaign. She is in a pink background and wears a pink blazer, crossbody bag and heeled sandals, both in metallic pink.
Corello launch is a glamorous interpretation of Barbie doll style

Young white woman with straight hair tied in a low ponytail posing for a photo in the Corello brand campaign. She is in a pink background and wears a tight pink dress, small bag and heeled sandals, both in metallic pink.
The collection came in timing perfect: the color pink is on the rise among fashionistas

Campaign for the new Corello brand collection. In the photo, taken on a pink background, you can see a person with a white hand holding two branded bags: one pink and one silver.
The pieces from the collection appear in pinksilver, black and beige

Campaign for the new Corello brand collection. In the photo, made on a pink background, it is possible to see a person with his hand holding a metallic silver sandal with a pointed heel and pointed toe by the brand.
Scarpins, half-heel sandals and clogs are the stars of the collection

Corello’s Marketing and Sales Director, Gabriela Silvarolli said, in a press release, that the launch has a powerful and striking aesthetic. “We were inspired by the color pink, which will be the must of the season, to produce a collection full of shine and personality”, he explained.

In the footwear sector, the brand presents half-heeled sandals and also with block soles, pumps and clogs. As for accessories, the mini dictates the size of the bags, even the totes. They come with straps to be worn cross-body, making it easy to move around the track!

Campaign for the new Corello brand collection. In the photo, taken on a pink background, it is possible to have two legs, one white and one black, wearing the same strappy heeled sandal, but one is silver and the other is pink.
The pieces in the new collection are sophisticated, but with touches of fun and daring.

Young white woman with straight hair tied in a low ponytail posing for a photo in the Corello brand campaign. She is in a pink background and wears a tight pink jumpsuit and metallic pink heeled sandals.
Gabriela stated that Corello is in a new moment: “We want to create pieces with a current footprint, but without losing our essence”

Campaign for the new Corello brand collection. In the photo, made on a pink background, you can see a metallic silver block heel sandal.
Despite the festive tones, accessories can be used on different occasions.

Young black woman with curly hair tied in a low ponytail posing for a photo in the Corello brand campaign. She is on a pink background and wears a pink dress, pink tights, and heeled sandals and a totte bag, both silver.
The spring/summer 2023 collection can now be found in stores across Brazil
Corello’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection is now on sale on e-commerce and in physical stores. In Brasília, the brand has spaces in Conjunto Nacional and ParkShopping.

Collaborated with Carina Benedetti

