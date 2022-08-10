Barbie fashion sets the tone for Corello’s new shoes and bags

What accessories would Barbie doll choose to go to a club? glam? This question can be answered with the spring/summer 2023 collection by Corello, a Brazilian brand that is a reference in the creation of shoes and bags. Items appear in pink and metallic.

Come check it out!

The Barbie movie, which will star actress Margot Robbie, will still take a while to hit theaters, but it’s already setting trends. Pink, the color that became the doll’s symbol, has dyed the looks of fashionistas at fashion weeks and on Instagram.

The color is also the north of the new Corello collection and sets the tone not only for the campaign, but also for the heeled sandals and microbags, perfect for the club. The weather glam it is finished off by the glitter texture and the black, beige and silver tones.

Corello’s Marketing and Sales Director, Gabriela Silvarolli said, in a press release, that the launch has a powerful and striking aesthetic. “We were inspired by the color pink, which will be the must of the season, to produce a collection full of shine and personality”, he explained.

In the footwear sector, the brand presents half-heeled sandals and also with block soles, pumps and clogs. As for accessories, the mini dictates the size of the bags, even the totes. They come with straps to be worn cross-body, making it easy to move around the track!

Service

Corello’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection is now on sale on e-commerce and in physical stores. In Brasília, the brand has spaces in Conjunto Nacional and ParkShopping.

Collaborated with Carina Benedetti