Barbiecore: Understand the trend inspired by Barbie live action – Movie News

Barbie’s live action wasn’t even released and it’s already giving what to talk about! Learn more about the trend inspired by the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.





“On Wednesdays we wear pink!”. The iconic phrase spoken by Regina George (Rachel McAdams) in the first Mean Girls film, in 2004, is constantly remembered by film and pop culture lovers and has become a classic. Although it is still very successful, another movie scheduled for release in November 2023 promises to update this trend of adopting pink in everyday life.

We’re talking about the trend Barbiecore that emerged from the recordings of Barbie’s live action. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the feature has been a recurring topic on social media and in the affairs of those who enjoy cinema.

Even before its release, the movie about the most famous blonde doll of all is conquering the public and is already an absolute success – at least when it comes to leaving everything in Barbie’s favorite color. The idea of ​​the trend is to make pink the most popular color of all, whether in clothing, accessories, decoration or other aspects.

If you are a team of people who are always on the lookout for news, I love cinema selected some tech accessories and decoration items for you to ensure that the color of the moment is present in your life right now. Look that!

Wave 300TWS Bluetooth Headset, JBL

K380 Bluetooth Keyboard, Logitech

Pink Panther Canvas, PlimShop



iPhone 13 mini 128 GB, Apple

Instax Mini 11 Pink Camera, Fujifilm Brazil

Wave 300TWS Bluetooth Headset, JBL





How about having the ease of listening to music anytime with a wireless device? With up to 6 hours of playback time, it’s the perfect device for listening to music or making audio calls with the ease of wireless. Its ear-friendly and rain-resistant design lets you always be accompanied by the best sound come rain or shine. Find it on Amazon for R$ 409.90.

K380 Bluetooth Keyboard, Logitech





Your setup can be customized with Barbie’s color! This bluetooth keyboard is compact, comfortable and silent. It is compatible with all operating systems and can be connected to up to three devices at the same time. Its battery lasts a long time. Available on Amazon for R$ 270.00.

Pink Panther Canvas, PlimShop





Barbie would definitely have a Pink Panther painting at home! That’s because in addition to the coloring of the animated animal, in the timeline, the fun character was part of childhood. The frame measures 30x40cm and comes with a hook for hanging. Find it on Amazon for R$39.90.

The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery





Still about decoration, the special edition of the French classic ‘The Little Prince’ is perfect to shine on the bookshelf of the most famous doll in the world — and also in your home! .

iPhone 13 mini 128 GB, Apple





If there’s a perfect phone to get into the barbiecore fashion, it’s the iPhone 13 mini pink! With a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR screen, an advanced camera system, A15 bionic chip and a duration of up to 17 hours for video playback, it is the ideal smartphone for those who love to be in the know and are looking for a quality device. Find it on Amazon for R$ 5,599.00.

Instax Mini 11 Pink Camera, Fujifilm Brazil





Get ready to capture life’s best moments with an instant camera! A unique experience of having physical photography in the palm of your hands instantly, it has automatic exposure, selfie & close up, selfie mirror and flash modes. Perfect to keep the memories of the best moments in life. Available on Amazon for R$ 418.50.