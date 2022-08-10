Benzema makes history, Vinicius Jr assists, Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt and is champion of the Uefa Supercup

With goals from Alaba and Benzema, Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 and became champion of the Uefa Supercup

O Real Madrid raised, this Wednesday (10), its first cup in the 2022/23 season. The Merengue team won the Eintracht Frankfurt per 2 to 0in Helsinki, Finland, and won the Uefa Super Cupa tournament that brings together the champions of the last editions of the Champions League and gives Europa League.

Alaba and Benzema scored for Ancelotti’s team, who stacked their fifth title of the competition.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Eintracht started better in the game and had two good chances on shots by Lindström and Kamada, saved by Courtois. However, the defending champion soon took control of the match, even without having a great performance. And it was in the dead ball that Real took the lead. In the 37th minute, after a corner, Benzema headed in, Casemiro fixed it and Alaba completed to make it 1-0..

In the second half, after a start without great opportunities for both sides in the first minutes, Real started to arrive with danger in the attack. At 9, Vini Jr stopped in the good defense of goalkeeper Trapp. Then it was Casemiro’s turn to hit the crossbar, at 15.

Until at 19, the duo BenzeVini went into action. Vinicius Junior crossed for Benzema to dominate and shoot to extend the advantage to the Spaniards. After the second goal, Ancelotti’s men exchanged passes and controlled the game.

Championship status

With the result, Real won their first title of the season, their fifth in the Uefa Supercup, and will be packed for their debut in LaLiga against Almería on Sunday (14), at 17:00 (Brasília time). The match will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

The guy: Benzema

With the goal scored, Benzema reached 324 goals, surpassed the legendary Raúl Gonzalez and isolated himself like second top scorer in Real Madrid’s history. Now, shirt 9 is behind only Cristiano Ronaldothat has 450.

Sorry: Trapp

The German goalkeeper failed in the second Merengue goal, as well as Eintracht’s defensive system. In Benzema’s shot, the ball was in the middle of the goal, in the direction of Trapp, who let the ball pass.

next games

Real Madrid debut in LaLiga on Sunday (14), at 17:00 (Brasília time), against Almeriaaway from home, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

On the other hand, Eintracht, which started out as the German Championship being thrashed by 6 to 1 for the Bayern Munchenface the Hertha Berlin on Saturday (13), at 10:30 am (Brasília time).

Datasheet

Real Madrid 2 x 0 Eintracht Frankfurt

GOALS: Alaba (37′ from Q1), Benzema (19′ from Q2)

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal (Rüdiger), Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos (Tchouaméni) and Modric (Rodrygo); Valverde (Camavinga), Benzema, Vinicius Jr (Ceballos). Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT: trapp; Touré (Alario), Ndicka and Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Rode (Götze), Lenz; Lindström (Kolo Muani), Kamada and Borré. Coach: Oliver Glasner