Black Adam will have post-credits scene with big impact in the DCEU, says website

According to a report by The Hollywood ReporterBlack Adam had an important change during his reshoots: the post-credits scene.

The test screening held in June pointed out that, unlike the previous one, this time we’ll see a big impact on the DC Universe.

“The new post-credits scene introduces a new element to the Black Adam space in the DC Universe.”

Says the website source.

There are no clues to the content of this scene, but many speculate that it could be the return of Henry Cavill as Superman, or simply Viola Davis as Amanda Waller (who had her participation in the film confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con).

black adam is scheduled for October 20 in Brazil, with Jaume Collet-Serra (Shallow Water) in the direction.

The main cast features Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam, Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan (007: Against GoldenEye) as Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) as Adrianna, Noah Centineo (A Perfect Date) as Atom Crusher, and Quintessa Swindell (Gatunas) as Cyclone.

Black Adam is the anti-hero’s solo film, based on the DC Comics character, great antagonist of Shazam!, having his origin story explored in the long, and revealing his past as a slave in the Kahndaq country.

Born in Ancient Egypt, the anti-hero has super strength, speed, stamina, the ability to fly and shoot lightning.