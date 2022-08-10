Bolsonaro’s campaign sought out hacker who leaked Lava Jato dialogues to find out about the security of electronic voting machines, says lawyer | Andréia Sadi’s blog

the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) says he met with the hacker of “vaza jato”, who was introduced to the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection.

“I am in contact with him,” said the deputy.

Campaign members were introduced to Walter Delgatti — the information was confirmed by different sources.

One of these sources even said that Zambeli took Delgatti to a meeting with Bolsonaro on Wednesday. Zambelli and Bolsonaro’s adviser deny it.

When contacted, Zambeli said: “I deny it (about meeting with Bolsonaro), but I confirm that I was with him (Delgatti)”.

Lawyer Ariovaldo Moreira, who defends Walter Dalgatti, confirmed that there was a meeting with deputy Carla Zambelli and members of the PL on Monday (9) in Brasília. He says that the president of the PL, Valdemar da Costa Neto, participated.

According to the lawyer, the group wanted opinions on the security of electronic voting machines.

Walter Delgatti was arrested in July 2019 during Operation Spoofingwhich dismantled a “criminal organization that practiced cyber crimes”, according to the Federal police. Investigations pointed out that the group accessed accounts of the Telegram messaging app used by authorities.

He hacked into the cell phone of then judge Sergio Moro, who later became Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government and is currently a candidate for the Senate for Paraná.

At the time, Walter Delgatti Neto admitted to the PF that he entered the accounts of Lava Jato prosecutors and confirmed that he forwarded messages to the site. The Intercept Brasil. He said he didn’t change the content and didn’t receive money for it. Part of the messages were published on the website, starting in June 2019.

Federal judge Vallisney de Oliveira, who authorized the arrests, saw evidence that hackers had teamed up to break into the accounts of the telegram.

Investigators said the hackers had access to the code sent by the app’s servers. telegram to the victims’ cell phone to open the browser version of the application.