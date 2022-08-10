Bomb! FIFA changes Qatar World Cup date again

With just over four months to go before the Qatar World Cup, expectations among football fans continue to grow. The tournament, considered one of the biggest sports parties in the world, is scheduled, until then, to start on November 21. However, this date may change.

The reason would be a request made by Qatar, which asked to change the date of the first game of the World Cup. It is customary for the host country team to play the opening game of the Cup, as happened in the last four tournaments – 2006 (Germany); 2010 (South Africa); 2014 (Brazil); and 2018 (Russia).

Therefore, Qatar asked that their first game of the Cup, where they will face Ecuador, be the one that will open the competition. In the initial table, the debut of the host team would be the third game of the 21st.

And the opening of the Cup would be the duel between Senegal and Holland, at 7 am (Brasilia time), scheduled for Al Thumama Stadium. These two teams are also in group A, alongside Qatar and Ecuador.

In the request made by the host country, Qatar asks that the game on the 21st be moved to the 20th of November, Sunday, one day before the opening scheduled until then. The purpose of the change would be to give more prominence to the opening of the tournament.

If the change is accepted, as many believe it will be, the 2022 World Cup will have 29 days.

The final is scheduled for December 18 at Lusail Stadium. The debut of the Brazilian team will be on November 24, in a match against Serbia.