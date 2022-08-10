Book reveals Trump threw documents down White House toilet

Playback/Twitter Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump used to flush documents down the toilet, and the White House called on plumbers to unclog it on at least two occasions. This is what newly released photographs of “Confidence Man” reveal, the upcoming book by Maggie Haberman, a reporter for the New York Times and a contributor to CNN.

In the images published on Monday, it is not clear the content of the documents or who wrote them, but Haberman and the American press claim that the handwriting is identical to that of Trump, who would have used a Sharpie pen, his favorite. The drafts include the name of Republican Representative Elise Stefanik, a Trump supporter.

According to Haberman, one photo is of a White House bathroom and the other is of a trip abroad, both provided by a source of the journalist in the former president’s administration. That same source reportedly told Haberman that it was very common for Trump to throw documents into toilets and that plumbers were often called upon to unclog them.

“That Trump was disposing of documents in this manner was not widely known in the West Wing. [onde fica o escritório da Presidência]but some aides were aware of the habit, which he repeatedly engaged in,” Haberman told the website Axios, which published the first-hand footage. “It was an extension of Trump’s habit of tearing up documents that were supposed to be preserved under the Act. of Presidential Records.”

In February, CNN reported that Trump used to tear up documents, drafts and memos after reading them, which is contrary to presidential record-keeping laws. According to the network, when traveling, the former president would even take drafts of unread tweets aboard the presidential plane to review before discarding them.

On one occasion, Trump also asked if anyone on his team would like to put up for sale on eBay a copy of a speech he had just given, according to CNN.

Trump has denied all the allegations and, in a statement given to Axios on Monday, his spokesman said the report was fabricated.

“You have to be really desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet bowl are part of your marketing campaign,” said Taylor Budowich. “We know [que] there are enough people willing to make up stories like this to impress the media, who are willing to publish anything as long as it’s anti-Trump.”

In May, U.S. federal prosecutors began an investigation into allegations that Donald Trump had misused confidential U.S. government documents, which were taken to the former president’s Florida home after he had left the state. Presidency.

By the rules, the items should have been sent to the administration of the US National Archives, and when the researchers analyzed them, they found several documents marked as confidential, containing information related to national security.

