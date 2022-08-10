Brad Pitt has a list of actors he doesn’t want to work with again

To avoid being unnecessarily nervous, the winning star of the Oscar Brad Pitt has a list with the names of all the actors he no longer wants to work with. Who revealed this was the co-star in Bullet train Aaron Taylor-Johnsonin an interview with Variety.

“He’s in a new chapter of his life, I think”said Taylor-Johnson. “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be surrounded by people who want to have fun. You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start noting, ‘I definitely don’t want to work with that person again.’ this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘shit’ list”.

the plot of Bullet train follows a hired assassin (Pitt) who finds himself on a newly opened train accompanied by other professional colleagues. When they realize their missions are interconnected, chaos ensues along the way.

The star-studded cast still has Sandra Bullock (who replaced Lady Gaga on the project), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (kick-ass), Brian Tyree Henry (atlanta), Zazie Beetz (deadpool 2), Masi ok (heroes), Michael Shannon (the man of steel), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson) and even the singer bad bunny.

Bullet train opens today (4th) in Brazilian cinemas.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.