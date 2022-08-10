Brazilian team is confirmed in the final of the South American 2022

We already have a nationality defined in the Copa Sudamericana final. On the side of the draw opposite to Internacional, Atlético-GO dispatched the three-time champion of Libertadores, Nacional, this Tuesday (9), defining that at least one finalist in the competition will be Brazilian.

Dragon entered the field already with the advantage for having won in Uruguay by 1 to 0. Playing at home, with the support of the crowd and without knowing the star Luis Suárez on the other side, Luiz Fernando promoted another show of the ball and scored two goals in the 3-0 victory. In all, the ex-Botafogo and Grêmio striker scored three times in this phase, joining with the goal in the first leg.

As a result, there is already an all-Brazilian semifinal at the Sudamericana even before all the classifieds are discovered. Atlético awaits the winner between São Paulo and Ceará to discover their opponent in the next phase, already guaranteeing the presence of a Brazilian in the final of the tournament. On the other hand, Internacional is tasked with advancing two phases to complete a completely Brazilian final.

Inter already has defined opponents in the Sudamericana

Another semifinalist defined in the Sudamericana: Independiente del Valle didn’t take any notice of Deportivo Táchira and, after having won 1-0 away from home in the first leg, took advantage of the field control and applied a rout on the return. In total, the game ended 4-1 for the home team and the result made the Ecuadorian team advance to the semifinals, awaiting the winner between Internacional and Melgar.

Meanwhile, there are still two clashes in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. On the one hand, after goalless draws in the first leg, Clube do Povo welcomes Melgar to Beira Rio, whoever wins advances. On the other hand, Ceará will receive São Paulo, needing to win by 1 goal difference to take it to penalties or by two to advance directly. The tie classifies the Tricolor.