Brazilians trust teachers more than the military, says survey

Brazilians trust teachers more than members of the Armed Forces. This is what a global survey by the Ipsos Institute shows. In the survey, carried out in 28 countries, teachers appear as the most reliable among 64% of respondents in Brazil, while military personnel appear far below, with 30%.

Then come scientists (61%), doctors (59%), researchers (37%), ordinary people (36%) and journalists (34%). The military appear alongside religious leaders. Next are police officers (29%), judges (28%), civil servants (24%) and business leaders (20%).

In the ranking of the least trusted in Brazil, politicians appear in 1st place with 76%, followed by cabinet officers (64%), bankers (53%), police officers (40%), lawyers and advertising executives (39%). business leaders (38%), religious, civil servants and judges (37%), television news presenters (36%) and members of the Armed Forces (34%).

Doctors, scientists and professors also appear in the forefront of the most reliable in the global ranking, but the Armed Forces appear in 4th position. In the United States, they are in 3rd place, ahead of scientists. Politicians, on the other hand, are in the worst position of reliability.

There was a considerable increase in the percentage of physician reliability between 2018 and 2021, according to the survey. In this period, the index jumped from 55% to 64%, an increase of almost 10%, returning to 58% in 2022. Among the military, the percentage fluctuated from 43% in 2018 to 44% in 2019 and 2021, falling to 42 % in 2022.