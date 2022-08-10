British woman dies during flight and children spend 8 hours next to mother’s body

British Helen Rhodes, 46, died during a flight who left Hong Kong bound for England last Friday (5). The passenger was accompanied by her husband and two children, who had to stay for 8 hours next to the victim until the aircraft landed in Frankfurt, Germany. The information is from The globe.

During the layover, the body was removed. However, Helen’s children and partner continued their journey to the United Kingdom, a destination they returned to after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. THE cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

According to witnesses who was on the plane, Helen did not show signs of discomfort during boarding. However, she was unconscious a few hours after takeoff.

Jayne Jeje Helen’s friend “Despite all efforts, Helen was unable to be resuscitated. This all unfolded in front of her children. For the remaining 8 hours of the flight, Helen slept breathlessly in her seat.”

Campaign to defray transportation expenses

How Helen’s Body Was in Germany, Friends and Family organized a campaign to help with transportation and funeral costs.

According to the organizer of the kitty and Helen’s friend, Jayne Jeje, the acquaintances are “in disbelief and shocked with sudden death”.

Jayne added that despite being “extremely traumatic for the family”, the death on the plane allowed “everyone to have time to say what they needed tell her”.