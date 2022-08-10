“Candy,” a new Star+ miniseries starring Jessica Biel, premieres July 27

O Star+ announces the premiere date of the new crime drama based on true events and starring Jessica Biel, “candy”. The miniseries arrives exclusively on the streaming platform on July 27 with its 5 episodes.

Set in Texas in 1980, the miniseries revolves around the true story of the crime committed by Candy Montgomery, a woman who is a mother and housewife, and who seems to have everything socially expected: a good husband, two children and a beautiful woman. House. Candy even has the careful planning and execution of “little sins”. But when the pressure of discomfort starts to build inside her, her actions call for a little freedom.

Check out the trailer:

“candy” stars Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.

Robin Veith, three-time Emmy nominee® (Mad Men, The Act), is the pilot writer and executive producer of the series. Nick Antosca (The Act, Revenge Cherry Flavor) is executive producer for Eat the Cat alongside Alex Hedlund.

Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner, Cruel Summer) are executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story: Impeachment) is director of the pilot as well as executive producer. The miniseries is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, from Disney Television Studios.

