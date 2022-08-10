Ceará announces Jô as new reinforcement

Ceará used their social networks to announce the hiring of Jô, ex-Corinthians, as their newest reinforcement for the season. The striker has not been on the field since May 26, when he played in the 1-1 draw between Alvinegro Paulista against Always Ready, for Libertadores.

“Champion of the 2013 Confederations Cup with the Brazilian national team and with passages at Manchester City, Corinthians, Atlético Mineiro, Internacional, among other clubs, the striker is the newest signing for the season. Welcome!”, wrote the club. on your Twitter.

Two months ago, on June 9, Corinthians and Jô issued official notes announcing that, by mutual agreement, the striker was leaving the club. The break happened after the striker was spotted at a party while Alvinegro was on the field – he was recovering from an injury. The next day, Jô missed training, which sealed his departure.