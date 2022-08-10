Ceará announces Jô as new reinforcement

Admin 22 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Ceará used their social networks to announce the hiring of Jô, ex-Corinthians, as their newest reinforcement for the season. The striker has not been on the field since May 26, when he played in the 1-1 draw between Alvinegro Paulista against Always Ready, for Libertadores.

“Champion of the 2013 Confederations Cup with the Brazilian national team and with passages at Manchester City, Corinthians, Atlético Mineiro, Internacional, among other clubs, the striker is the newest signing for the season. Welcome!”, wrote the club. on your Twitter.

Two months ago, on June 9, Corinthians and Jô issued official notes announcing that, by mutual agreement, the striker was leaving the club. The break happened after the striker was spotted at a party while Alvinegro was on the field – he was recovering from an injury. The next day, Jô missed training, which sealed his departure.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

FIFA to bring forward the start date of the World Cup by one day | world Cup

FIFA will change the date and the teams that will play the first game of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved