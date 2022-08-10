Celebrities and Young Activists Attend PUMA People’s Conference to Find Solutions to Industry Sustainability Challenges

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, August 10, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sports company PUMA will be joined by celebrities and young activists during its one-day “People’s Conference” in London on Sept. fashion industry, with a special focus on Generation Z.

Along with actress, model and activist Cara Delevingne, writer, director and presenter Reggie Yates will guide the audience through the event. The day’s panel discussions will be led by TV presenter and Paralympic medalist Ade Adepitan MBE, sustainable fashion journalist Sophie Benson and Vogue Business sustainability editor Bella Webb. Discussions will focus on waste and the afterlife of products, using more sustainable materials, managing eco-anxiety, protecting ecosystems and finding ways to collaborate to achieve results sooner.

“Over the years I’ve produced documentaries that delve deeper into fashion and sustainability. The conversation these films sparked was inspiring to say the least,” said Reggie Yates. “I love the idea of ​​participating in an event where highlighting solutions is a priority.”

The purpose of the People’s Conference, powered by PUMA, is to give the young generation a voice when it comes to making decisions today that will shape their future. The first discussion of the event will focus on waste and some of the solutions that the industry can find to become more circular. As an example, PUMA will give an update on its RE:SUEDE project, which aims to test a biodegradable version of the company’s most iconic Suede shoe.

A materials debate will investigate what brands can do to make a positive environmental impact at scale by using more sustainable sources of cotton, polyester and other fabrics, while a biodiversity talk will show how choosing innovative new materials can be part of the solution.

Eco-anxiety has become a difficult subject for many young people, amid a constant stream of negative reports about the state of the environment. Along with Cara Delevingne, a panel will show ways to turn that negative energy into positive action. Finally, there will be a discussion to show how the fashion industry can come together to accelerate positive results for the environment.

Representatives of Generation Z participating in the discussions include sustainable lifestyle influencers Monika Poppy and Izzy Manuel, Flock Together co-founder Nadeem Perera, as well as Earthrise Studios co-founders Jack Harries and Alice Aedy.

The People’s Conference will begin on September 6 at 12:30 pm BST (1:30 pm CET, 6:30 am CT) in London for 225 guests. The live broadcast of the event is free for all.

To apply or for more information, visit PUMACOP.com

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly driven sport and culture forward by creating fast-paced products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers sports-inspired performance and lifestyle products in categories such as football, running and training, basketball, golf and motorsports. She collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sports influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd brands. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs around 16,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach (Germany).

