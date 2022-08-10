Celebrities withdraw support for Johnny Depp in the actor’s Instagram post

Celebrities are ‘unliking’ the actor’s post after new documents are revealed

The case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to an end in the courts, but gained a worrying afterlife when new documents refused by the judge were revealed to the public, indicating a history of offensive tactics on the part of the actor’s team.

From this, it’s possible to see that some Hollywood names have withdrawn their support for Depp – if you measure that by the likes on Instagramas did the Buzzfeed News.

The site made a survey of all the celebrities who originally liked the post in which Depp celebrates his victory in the courts, but who withdrew their likes after the new developments.

according to Buzzfeed News, 105 artists – including actors, musicians and influencers – liked the post and then “revoked” the like, and the site is contacting all of them. So far, only 12 names have been revealed, as they declined to comment on the controversy.

So far, it has been revealed that stars like Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna ​​of Stranger Things 4), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), Sophie Turner (game of Thrones), Riley Keough (The Terminal List) and Joey King (Bullet train) took their likes from Johnny Depp’s post, along with some influencers and musicians like the singer Yungblud and the model Bella Hadid.

Does that mean anything? It is not possible to know, since no celebrity has spoken out about their actions so far. Anyway, it is worth keeping an eye on the original publication of the Buzzfeed News (in English) for further updates.