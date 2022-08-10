Champions: PSV beats Monaco in extra time in a big game and goes to the playoffs | Champions League

PSV beat Monaco 3-2 this Tuesday, in Eindhoven, in extra time, and advanced to the Champions League playoffs. In an exciting match, Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team drew at the end of regulation time and secured the classification with ex-Barcelona Luuk de Jong. The opponent in the fight for a place in the group stage will be Rangers.

After 1-1 draw in Monaco, the two teams returned to play a balanced game. Veerman opened the scoring for the Dutch, and Maripán, at the start of the second half, equalized. The top scorer Bem Yedder made what looked like the goal of the classification of the Monegasques, in a beautiful left-handed finish, from the first shot, after a cross by Gelson Martins from the right. But PSV reacted.

See the Champions League table

Benfica wins again and advances

1 of 2 PSV players celebrate with a crowd the goal of Luuk de Jong, which gave classification against Monaco – Photo: ANP via Getty Images PSV players celebrate with a crowd of Luuk de Jong’s goal, which gave classification against Monaco – Photo: ANP via Getty Images

In the 43rd minute of the second half, Luuk de Jong scored a cross from the left to the middle and the Mexican Érick Gutiérrez tested to the back of the net and guaranteed extra time. In the additional time, the match continued with balance, but Monaco was more aggressive. However, without efficiency.

Four minutes into the second half of extra time, Teze crossed from the right, and Luuk de Jong headed hard, on the ground, and made the crowd explode in Eindhoven. In the final minutes, goalkeeper Nübel even went to the attack, but it was no use: 3 to 2 for PSV, and Monaco goes to the group stage of the Europa League.

2 of 2 Luuk de Jong, ex-Barcelona and Sevilla, celebrates the goal that gave PSV classification against Monaco — Photo: Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images Luuk de Jong, ex-Barcelona and Sevilla, celebrates the goal that gave PSV classification against Monaco – Photo: Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

At Monaco, right-back Vanderson started. Recovered from Covid-19, Caio Henrique started on the bench due to lack of rhythm and entered the second half. Midfielder Jean Lucas was used in extra time. At PSV, the only Brazilian on the field was defender André Ramalho, who came on in the second half.

For the second year in a row, Monaco is eliminated in the preliminary phase of the Champions League. The Monegasque team goes to the group stage of the Europa League. PSV face Rangers for a spot in the Champions League groups. The Scottish team won the St. Gilloise, from Belgium, 3-0 after a 2-0 defeat in the first leg. The clashes will be in the next two weeks.

Check out the Champions League playoff games (worth a spot in the group stage):