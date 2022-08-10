Check out which DC movies and series are still in development

In addition to Black Adam, Shazam 2, Aquaman 2, The Flash and Joker 2, find out which other future DC productions have received updates that have not been canceled.

Following the cancellation of Batgirl, rumors surfaced that dozens of future DC productions would be cancelled. However, several credible websites and journalists have debunked most of these rumors and ensured the development of several new dcnauts movies and series.

In addition to the productions already made official in the last week by Warner Bros. Discoverysuch as the features Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2, Shazam 2 and Joker 2, check out what are the future films and live-action series from A.D which have been confirmed in recent days by the Hollywood press:

FILMS

Blue Beetle – The Hollywood Reporter has assured that the film will be released.

Zatanna – Deadline confirmed that the film is still in development.

Black Canary – A spokesperson for Warner confirmed to TV Line that the film is still in development.

Wonder Woman 3 – The CBR website reported that Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman in several future DCEU films. Therefore, it is unlikely that MM3 will not happen.

Superman (from JJ Abrams), Green Lantern Corps, Super Shock, and Supergirl – These movies haven’t been canceled, but THR claims their development has slowed down.

SERIES

Penguin – The series is still in production, assures Deadline.

Constantine and Madame Xanadu – Deadline has confirmed that the two Justice League Dark Universe series are still in development.

Swamp monster – The insider Daniel Richtman (via Patreon) stated that a new Swamp Thing series is in development and that she will be part of the ULJS.

Gotham Knights – According to the Journalist Rob Keyesfrom Screen Rant, the new series from CW will be released.

Green Lantern – THR stated that the series is still on the right track.

The Batman 2 has not been mentioned recently, but due to the success of the first film in this franchise, it is commanded by Matt Reevesit is a fact that the sequel will be released.

Other productions, such as the movie Nightwing and the series Arkham, spin-off of The Batman, were also not mentioned by the press or the WBD after the cancellation of Batgirl and continue with their more uncertain fates.

Follow the DC Legacy and learn all about the dcnaut universe.