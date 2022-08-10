Chris Evans Compares His Buzz Lightyear To Captain America

The future of Marvel Studios is still very promising with several productions already announced about to arrive in theaters and on Disney Plus, such as Fantastic Four, blade, captain america 4 and much more.

Some of these productions are introductions of new heroes never before seen within the MCU, others are the long-awaited introductions of beloved heroes to this universe, while others continue the legacy of other classic heroes.

This last point in question is the case of captain america 4which will continue the story of Sam Wilson, the former Falcon, as the new Captain America, as seen at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Meanwhile, the former Captain America interpreter, as Steve Rogers, before passing the shield to Sam, continues with his incredible career outside the MCU. The actor continues in the halls of Disney starring in a new big movie: lightyearwhich will tell the story of the most beloved astronaut in Toy Story.

And after spending years playing the hero at Marvel, Chris Evans has a great deal of knowledge about the character and, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he compares the two, saying that “the characters themselves have a lot of overlapping similarities”:

“The characters themselves have a lot of similar overlaps in terms of their sense of responsibility and leadership. But they are very different men, so you take the things that are useful and you leave the things that make Cap, Cap.”

In lightyear, Chris Evans’ Buzz Lightyear is a hero and a leader on a dangerous mission with a team. Familiar, huh? But despite these similarities, as Evans said, “they [Buzz e Capitão América] they are two different men”.

