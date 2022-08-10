Companies open 600 vacancies for General Assistant; see how to apply

Dozens of companies across the country are 630 job vacancies open in charge of General Assistant. These professionals will work in cleaning, organization, demolition, storage, loading and unloading, or other activities compatible with the function.

Read more: Assaí Atacadista opens almost 600 job openings for 2 new units

Some employers are looking for candidates with a high school education, but others require a high school diploma. It is also common to find opportunities that require prior experience on the job.

In addition to salaries, which range from R$1,000 to R$2,000, those approved may be entitled to benefits, according to the contracting company. They include: medical assistance, dental assistance, day care assistance, food stamps, transportation vouchers and others.

How to apply?

These job opportunities were posted on the InfoJobs recruiter website. Check out the step-by-step guide to apply for one of them: