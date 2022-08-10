Daronco confuses players in a “clear” bid and misses a goal scorer in Ponte x Vasco’s summary; video | Brazilian series b

The referee Anderson Daronco confused Wallisson with Léo Naldi and missed the author of Macaca’s first goal in the document.

At seven minutes into the first half, Wallisson went up alone to head, after Elvis’ cross from the left (see video below). Léo Naldi is not even on the pitch.

At 7 min of the 1st half – Wallisson da Ponte Preta’s header against Vasco

It was Wallisson’s third goal in the last four games, while Léo Naldi has yet to score this season.

The tendency is for the mistake to be corrected in an update of the document based on a letter from Ponte on the situation or even on the referee’s own initiative when he realizes the error.

Daronco in a Ponte x Vasco bid — Photo: Marco Ribolli / ge

Daronco also reported in the summary the stoppage of the match, shortly after Wallisson’s goal, due to a fight between the fans.

– I inform you that at nine minutes of the first half the match was stopped for eight minutes due to a fight between the fans inside the stadium. I also inform you that it was not possible to identify which crowd started the confrontation. After police clearance, the game resumed normally.

Confrontation between Ponte Preta and Vasco fans leaves injured in Campinas, SP

