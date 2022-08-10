Did it become eSport? Excel’s Battle of Stars Wins Space on ESPN

The competitive software landscape is more exciting than you could ever imagine

Usually linked to shooting or strategy games, the eSports universe continues to expand from unusual way and reaching high audience channels. Last weekend, ESPN North American gave space for the transmission of a competition in which the greatest minds in the world of finance competed to decide who is the true master in Microsoft Excel.

THE Excel All-Star Battle took place in May of this year and was organized by Financial Modeling World Cupan entity that organizes professional competitions “for all those interested in finance”. The ESPN broadcast was part of the initiatives by the broadcaster to show the public a series of “unusual sports”which include races between corgi and hopscotch dogs.

Each round of Microsoft Excel competition has a time limit of 30 minutes, and it’s a bit tricky to understand what’s going on if you haven’t mastered the software. Despite the unusual choice, all the elements of a traditional eSports broadcast are presentincluding commentators who are excited and surprised by each competitor’s performance.

Competition takes advantage of the rise of streaming

One of the elements that helped shape the competitive spreadsheet application scene is the rise of streaming platforms, which have shown that there are audiences willing to consume a wide variety of content. Proof of this is the fact that the live broadcast of the All-Star battle had many viewers commenting on the progress of the game and suggesting strategies.

“If you told me 20 years ago that we would all be watching Excel competitions, I would have thought you were crazy.”, said commentator Bill Jellen during transmission. “But it’s fascinating to see these people coming up with different ways to solve problems — and doing it really fast. And these formulas and logic can be used to solve everyday business problems.“.

If you enjoyed the broadcast and wanted to know more about the competitive world of spreadsheet software, you can follow the competitive circuit through the official website of Financial Modeling World Cup. The next stage of the competition takes place in October this year, with a US$ 10,000 prize and registration open to the general public.

