Dolce&Gabbana: the magic of the Alta Sartoria parade, in Sicily – GQ

Every year when the Dolce&Gabbana presents its series of fashion shows, exhibitions and parties at the Alta Moda event, somewhere irresistible in Italy, there are always two certainties. The first is that, as the largest and most sumptuous haute couture event held by a brand in the world, it will have a unique international dimension.

There are hundreds of star clients coming from different parts of the planet, from Asia to the Americas (as can be seen from the remarkable profusion of languages ​​in every corner), often wearing the exclusive pieces presented on the catwalk in previous years (or even in the current edition ) and thus constituting a separate parade in the audiences: hand-embroidered clothes, with different artisanal techniques and unique cutouts. The invited celebrities completed the show with looks designed for them, made in every detail to stay in the memory of those present and of the millions who followed everything through the press and social networks.

In July of this year, the five-day edition in Syracuse, Sicily, featured Polish player Robert Lewandowski (who was on the verge of leaving Bayern Munich for Barcelona), American singer Mariah Carey, American actresses Sharon Stone and Drew Barrymore, English actress Helen Mirren and, among Brazilians, singer Anitta (hosted on a boat decorated for her with Dolce&Gabbana items and disputed by the international press with each new appearance) and actor Cauã Reymond, who wore tailoring. made-to-measure every day, drew praise from Domenico Dolce (“You look amazing”, I heard closely) and naturally attracted more and more flashes to himself.

The other certainty of the events of Alta Moda is that all this splendor of glamour, shine and sumptuousness is smoothly harmonized with the authenticity of each city where it lands. This was the tenth year of the event, and the choice of Sicily, home of Domenico Dolce, creator of the brand alongside Milanese Stefano Gabbana, helped to outline the panorama of the decade. Throughout the marathon of events, but especially at the cocktail party that preceded the night of Alta Sartoria, the men’s haute couture, what was seen was a festival of local traditions – in addition to the charm of Sicilians placed at the windows of their homes to accompany the procession of guests.

Fluid clothes

This mixture resulted in scenes that would hardly be seen outside of this context, such as looking to the side and there being Sharon Stone, in an impeccable Dolce dress, integrating a tarantella circle of the folkloric group Amastra de Mistretta. Traditions are a luxury and gain a prominent place at every step of the event, which included female and male parades, an exhibition of high-jewelry in the grotto of an archaeological park and many parties.

The Alta Sartoria parade was lavish in the fusion of these worlds, bringing the Arab influence in Sicilian culture closer. It took place in Marzameni, a small fishing town on the outskirts of Syracuse. The legend of Princess Calafarina, who makes sacrifices to protect a treasure, set the tone for the dozens of looks on display. And here, again, apparent contrasts come together naturally, especially in the series of looks in which luxurious beaded corsets (with modern cutouts, which leave the skin exposed) meet ripped or vintage jeans (or both). , in an exciting combination that gave the collection a joviality leap (a direct result of the renovation of the haute couture team promoted by the brand). Arabian prince outfit, in a street footprint.

The Arab prince vibe, in a street makeover, shone in the many looks in which baggy, torn and vintage jeans were combined with beaded corsets with more modern cuts







Jeans and gemstones







At the sunset show in the Sicilian town of Marzameni, men's haute couture brought inspiration from the Arabians







Brazilian model Jullio Reis







Clothing adorned by the weight of necklaces, earrings, rings and other luxurious accessories

In the summer night of Alta Sartoria, a lot of lightness in different types of silk. Brazilian model Jullio Reis, 25, wore a flowing black look, with transparencies and overlapping long necklaces, from pearls to chains. “We waited for the sunset to have a light that would bring even more the feeling of what was proposed from the beginning; all the immersion in that Arabian universe enriched the experience”, he said. “The models were wearing elegant accessories, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, everything was playful and real at the same time.”

Travel notes: In the hot Sicilian sun, he and the other models donned parasols and fans hours earlier, while waiting for production to begin, and then celebrated in the evening with a dinner of wine and Italian food. It is all, in the end, a great creative game in which ideas and emotions mix. Whether in the legendary grotto (which, for centuries, served as a shelter for string craftsmen), where high jewelry pieces were presented amidst the performance of artists and thousands of roses, or in the final event in a castle in which singer Ciara took the stage, to the surprise of those present, in many moments there were tears on the faces of the guests.

The main one was when a fireworks display over the sea took place to the sound of “Volare”, after dance and circus performances in the sand. Stefano Gabbana says that, for the brand, that warm heart comes naturally. “Our work is our life. It’s not even a job: it’s fun, it’s love. So the connection between fashion and emotion is simply because we are like that.”