Drinks that age the brain the fastest

THE Cognitive brain health can be affected when you drink too much alcohol. It is one of the drinks that ages this organ of the human body faster. Yet there are also other drinks that can cause harm over time.

What is at stake in alcohol is exaggerated consumption. Several studies in recent years have indicated, for example, that drinking a glass of red wine with meals may be beneficial against Alzheimer’s.

Also read: Neuromuscular diseases: What is the relationship with the brain?

A recent study published in the journal Nature indicates that one or two drinks with alcohol a day already have some negative impact on the brain. The ideal is that consumption is always moderate to reduce the effects.

Sodas are also a problem for the brain.

Soft drinks are another of the drinks that have a negative impact on the brain. According to a study published by Alzheimer’s & Dementia this type of drink decreases the cognitive ability of several participants. In this case, they drank at least one soda a day.

On the other hand, the participants who consumed this type of drinks in a more spaced way had already revealed some episodes of memory loss.

The study also showed that people had a lower volume of the hippocampus, the part of the brain responsible for memory and learning functions.

The volume of the hippocampus tends to decrease over the years. Even so, this study identified that in people who regularly drank this type of sugary suggestions, the process was accelerated.

And not even the diet options escape

You can say that you opt for diet and light sodas, but know that the brain can still be affected. Another study published in Stroke indicated that people who drank these types of options ended up having episodes of dementia and stroke.

Also read: Symptoms of the disease that ‘destroyed’ parts of Emilia Clarke’s brain