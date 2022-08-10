Eight Keyboard Functions You Need to Know | keyboards

Your computer keyboard can hide interesting functions that you may not know about. Although it was developed to help with typing, the peripheral can connect with the PC system and facilitate the users’ routine with tricks and shortcuts. Some functions such as showing the desktop or even locking it can be done using the keys, without the aid of a mouse.

If you prefer, there are also features related to your computer’s browser. For those who use Google Chrome, it is possible to close tabs with just one action, without the need to look for each one and do it manually. To learn more about your keyboard’s functions, see the article that the TechTudo prepared with eight tips.

1. Switch between open windows

It is common for people to use the computer with multiple windows open. The ease of navigating between them allows different activities to be done at the same time and that speeds up the day to day of the user in front of the screen. However, when there are many windows open, it can be confusing to find the right one.

To facilitate this process, on the keyboard, it is possible to hold the keys Alt and shift and then click on Tab. This way, you can see a preview of all the windows that are open on your computer and more easily select which one you want to enter.

2. Show desktop

If you have a lot of tabs open in Chrome or windows are started on your computer, you will certainly have some kind of difficulty getting back to the desktop. To facilitate this process, it is possible to hold the keys that indicate the windows of the Windows and the letter D. That way, everything that is open is minimized.

If you want to go back to where you were, hold down the same keys again, and the system will take you to the page or tab you opened previously. It is important to note that if you use a second keyboard as the main one, this setting may not be available.

3. Lock the desktop

It is very common for users to leave the PC and for someone or a pet to accidentally bump into the keyboard and activate commands. On some occasions, this situation can cause a fair exit for the user, especially when messages are sent thanks to a little carelessness. To avoid this problem, you can lock the system whenever you want.

To do this, just hold down the keys that indicate the Windows next to letter L. Thus, your computer is locked and no commands can be activated until unlocked.

4. View open and closed windows

To make it easier to see the windows that are open on your computer, you need to click on the Windows and Tab. When you hold them, they will all appear open at the exact moment, as well as a detailed history with the last movements made on the PC.

If you want to recover a page that has been closed, just call this function. Basically, it serves both to facilitate the visualization of all windows and also to access the computer’s history on a given day and even the last few weeks.

To turn off the computer without the help of the mouse, it is necessary to press the Windows and the letter X. Thus, the system opens a small window in the left corner of the page with the possibility not only of turning off the PC, but also of restarting, leaving it in sleep mode or entering other important areas such as settings, window manager, among others.

If you just want to turn off the computer, just press the Windows and the letter X. After that, press enter to end the action.

6. Enlarge the screen image

To improve users’ accessibility, Google Chrome offers an image zoom function. This allows people with screen difficulties to read more easily and the letters are not so small.

To activate the function, it is very simple, just open any tab in Google Chrome and press Ctrl along with the key +. The more you press the +, the greater the zoom of the open window. To return to normal, just press the symbol of –, which shrinks the screen.

7. Switch to full screen mode

To increase user immersion, it is possible to opt for full screen mode. This allows Google Chrome tabs, which can interfere with concentration while working or at other times, to be invisible on the screen. For those who enjoy watching movies and series on the computer, this keyboard command is a great alternative.

To activate the function, it is only necessary to press F11. Thus, full screen mode will open and no other tabs will appear on the screen. To return to normal, just press the button again. F11and the system will appear as it was before.

Finally, for those who live full of tabs open in Google Chrome, there is a solution. If you want to close one by one without the help of the mouse, just press Ctrl and F4. That way, the tabs will be finished from right to left.

It is important to emphasize that this process closes the last tabs that were opened and are located in the far right corner. It is not possible to select the page you want to close, just trigger the command and let them finish in the order they are.

