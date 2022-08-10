Eight Programs That Your Windows PC Can’t Miss | Productivity

There are some programs that can improve the experience of using Windows computers. The LibreOffice office suite and the Media Player Classic multimedia player, for example, are useful for everyday tasks such as editing documents and playing video files. Other solutions, such as Advanced System Care, are more punctual and contribute to improving system performance. With that in mind, the TechTudo has separated a list of eight programs that do not come pre-installed in Windows, but cannot be missing from your PC. Check it out below and see how each software can be useful.

1. Google Chrome: the most used browser on the Internet

Champion of Internet downloads, the Chrome browser provides a practical and fast browsing experience. Integrated with Google services – such as Google Drive, Gmail and Google Classroom – the browser allows the user to synchronize the account on multiple devices and share information between PC and smartphone, for example. To download it, just go to the Google Chrome website (google.com/intl/en-US/chrome/), select “Download Chrome now” and then “Accept and install”. When the message “Do you want to allow this app to make changes to your device?” appears, proceed by clicking “Yes”.

2. LibreOffice: free office suite

LibreOffice is a completely free and open source office suite that works as an alternative to the Office Package, which is paid and includes programs such as Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Power Point. On the platform, you can create text documents, spreadsheets, slideshows, among others. To download the software, just access the official LibreOffice website (pt-br.libreofficeém.org), select your computer’s operating system and click “Download”.

Another essential program for Windows is Media Player Classic. The appearance of the multimedia player is modeled on older versions of Windows Media Player, which is native to the operating system. Unlike this one, however, Player Classic supports a wide variety of formats, making it ideal for playing any type of audio or video file. To download it, just access this page and choose the version of your operating system.

4. 7-Zip: file decompressor

Essential for anyone downloading zip files from the Internet, 7-Zip is a lightweight decompressor that can be downloaded in seconds. The software is intuitive to use and fulfills what it promises, but its interface is old, which may annoy some users. To download 7-Zip, just access the official website (https://www.7-zip.org/download.html), indicate your PC’s operating system and confirm with “Download”. The service is available for all operating systems.

5. Bitwarden: efficient password manager

Bitwarden is the best free password manager on the Internet and one of the most useful services for anyone using Windows. It creates and stores passwords for multiple accounts and then blocks access to them with a master password – the only one the user necessarily needs to know. In addition to having a desktop application (bitwarden.com/download), the solution is also available as a Chrome extension (chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/bitwarden-free-password-m/nngceckbapebfimnlniiiahkandclblb).

There are also premium packages for companies that want to increase the security of their Internet movements. The “Team Organization” plan costs BRL 3 per user per month and the “Business Organization” plan costs BRL 5. To use the feature, you must create an account on the site and provide an email address, name and the chosen master password.

6. Advanced System Care: optimization tool

Advanced System Care is a Windows optimization tool that cleans and repairs your computer, removing spyware, malware, damaged files and any files that take up unnecessary space on your device. The service, which also repairs damaged shortcuts and permanently deletes objects, can be a good ally in improving system performance. To download it, just go to the website “advanced-systemcare-free.br.uptodown.com/windows” (without quotes), click on “Latest version” and then “Download”.

7. Link to mobile: useful for Android device owners

The Link to Mobile app allows Windows and Android users to get instant access to information on their phone from their computer. In this way, you can reply to text messages, receive and make voice calls (feature available only for computers with Windows 10 and Bluetooth) and share images between devices.

The tool is available for phones with Android 7 or higher, with download via Google Play Store. On your computer, it can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft Store. To do this, simply open the link “apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/linker-ao-celular/9NMPJ99VJBWV?hl=pt-br&gl=br” (without quotes) and click on “Get the app from the Store”.

Adobe Photoshop Express is ideal for users who need to make simple adjustments to photos. Leaner, the express version of the program does not support layered editing, for example, but has features such as photo properties control (temperature, brightness, saturation, contrast, etc.), automatic cropping and correction, meeting more basic needs. In addition, the software has more than 45 visual effects, some paid and others free. The Adobe app can be downloaded to your computer directly from the Microsoft Store.

