Elkeson says that Diego Souza predicted his goal for Grêmio and praises his return: “Happiest man in the Arena” | Guild

Grêmio beat Operário 5-1 on Tuesday night, in the opening of the 23rd round of Série B. Campaz, Diego Souza, Biel and Elkeson, twice, scored the goals of the rout at the Arena. Shirt 9, by the way, celebrated his return after a muscle injury, the goal scored and dedicated to his children.

Elkeson recently returned from injury and made a point of commenting on his return in the interview at the end of the field. The striker came on in the second half in place of Diego Souza, scored the fourth and was involved in the fifth goal, which should be credited to him by the referee.

– Today I can be the happiest man in this Arena, I can play football again, do my job, dedicate myself to the fullest and score a goal for my son who fell in love with the Grêmio badge in a way I can’t explain. Today I’m very happy to come back from injury and score a goal – praised Elkeson.

The Brazilian naturalized Chinese scored his first goals in Serie B and reached three for Grêmio in the season. Already his competitor, Diego Souza, was 11 goals in the competition, tied in the artillery with Gabriel Poveda, from Sampaio Corrêa. Elkeson, by the way, stated that the holder predicted the teammate’s goal.

– Diego Souza is our top scorer, idol of the team, a sensational guy, my friend. Celebrated when he scores goals. Today he told me “you’re going to play and you’re going to score a goal”. So much so that he took the field there to celebrate with me. The most important thing is to dedicate yourself to training and give it your all when you have the opportunity,” he said.

With the rout, Grêmio reached 43 points, currently in the vice-leadership of Serie B. The next appointment will be on Saturday, against CRB. The match at the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió, takes place at 8:30 pm.

