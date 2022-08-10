Emílio regrets missed chances by Vasco: “We didn’t kill the game” | vasco

Vasco’s defeat to Ponte Preta was due to errors in defense and attack. That, at least, was the analysis of interim coach Emílio Faro.

+ Vasco’s performances: side compromise in defeat to Ponte

In a press conference, on Tuesday night, the coach admitted failure to mark the defensive dead ball and regretted the wasted chances when the match was tied at 1 to 1. In the end, the team from Rio de Janeiro ended up 3 to 1 in Campinas.

Best moments: Ponte Preta 3 x 1 Vasco, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

– We had prepared for this match knowing that the dead ball is the strong point of Ponte Preta. Elvis is considered an excellent collector, a reference in Serie B in recent years. We worked on it. Also, we had a lot of opportunity to kill the game. We didn’t kill, and there was a corner. In the change of the team, we were not able to annul the ball in the first post. We conceded the goal. Behind on the scoreboard, we tried to go out for a draw. So, we created spaces, and they managed to score the third goal – highlighted Emílio.

+ Fight between supporters paralyzes Ponte Preta x Vasco; watch video

1 of 3 Emílio Faro in Ponte Preta x Vasco — Photo: Marcos Ribolli/ge Emílio Faro in Ponte Preta x Vasco — Photo: Marcos Ribolli/ge

The first goal of Ponte came in a cross to the area. The second, in a corner kick. Raniel missed a great opportunity when the game was 1-1.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Vasco remains in fourth place in Serie B, with 39 points. It has a six-point advantage over Londrina, the fifth-placed team. On Saturday, he receives Tombense in São Januário.

“Incompetence punished”, laments João Almirante | The Voice of the Crowd

More replies from Emilio

The tendency is that we go to watch this game many times. See what we can evolve and the situation we have ahead against Tombense, who already have other characteristics. Now we have to break the mirror, see the next match, where we will have a full house with our fans, and bring joy to our fans. It is to keep firm in this access, which we will achieve for sure. You have a series of matches. Defeat has passed. We have to learn lessons to correct our way of playing. Let’s observe Tombense and create strategies for the game against them.

Football is sometimes analyzed backwards. Matheus tried to take it out, but the ball went out to a corner. It was a ball that went to the side, it almost did, but it went to the corner. He didn’t intend to send it to a corner, he was aware of the power of Ponte’s set pieces, but occasionally went to a corner. We cannot have villains. There was a situation, from the unhappiness that the ball went out to the corner, and the goal was scored. We will try to prepare better for the next time to withdraw better, defend ourselves better. That play is gone. Only those who are playing will give the corner, I will never give the corner.

I’ll open my heart: my feeling was that we were going to turn the tide. We were very much in control of the game, we knew that the only risks were the dead balls that occurred to the Bridge. Unfortunately, the corner came, the goal came, we were more vulnerable and we took the third goal.

Society’s problems are becoming trivialized. It happens, everyone will comment, and it will happen again. Nothing happens that stops some kind of problem. One more problem that happens, it will happen in another stadium, let’s comment on something that is constant. As long as there is no exemplary punishment, things will continue to happen and we will just talk.

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!