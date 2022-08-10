Eric Faria questions the complaint against Gabigol and Arrascaeta, from Flamengo: ‘Will STJD referee the game?’

Even though it happened two weeks ago, the game between Flamengo and Athletico, for the Copa do Brasil, continues to be talked about. This Tuesday, the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) accepted the request for reconsideration from Paraná and denounced Gabigol and Arrascaeta. And Globo reporter Eric Faria didn’t like the twist at all.

In a post on Twitter, the journalist said that the STJD set a dangerous precedent with the decision. Brazilian refereeing is increasingly under pressure and, according to the reporter, everything could change in the season.

– The referee whistles. The VAR whistles. Now, will the STJD referee the game from 15 days ago? It sets a dangerous precedent for the final stretch of the season – wrote the journalist on his Twitter account.

Gabigol was denounced in Article 254-A, which reads: “Practice physical aggression during the match, competition or equivalent”. The Flamengo striker can be punished from four to 12 games, if the decision is in favor of Athletico.

Arrascaeta’s case is lighter, although it’s enough to get him back out of the game. The Uruguayan was denounced in Article 254 for “violent conduct”. The penalty in case of conviction is one to six games suspension.

Flamengo and Athletico face each other next Wednesday (17), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Arena da Baixada. With the tie at 0-0 in the first leg, a victory in Curitiba means classification for both teams. New equality takes the decision to penalties.