Ex-BBB Sarah Andrade sits on the sand with dental floss on the edge of her butt: “It was breaded”

The spy has it all! Sarah Andrade, who shone on “Big Brother Brasil 21”, stole the show on her Twitter profile this Wednesday morning (10). Enjoying the holidays with plenty of fullness, the muse left the exclusive click for her Twitter and made the fans happy.

The influencer took the opportunity to renew her tan on the beach and was clicked at ease while enjoying good drinks. Sarah showed off an exceptional body and left internet users completely in love with her super spontaneous and beachy click while enjoying the landscapes of Greece.

“You have to start warning before posting these photos,” joked a follower in response to the muse’s tweet. “Literally a Greek goddess in Greece”, extolled another internet user, drooling over the influencer. “God really has his favorites”, fired another fan of the former BBB. Check out:

Sarah Andrade’s mother detonates reconciliation with Lucas Viana

How tense! Recently, the mother of former BBB Sarah Andrade had an audio leaked on social media, where she appears detonating a new reconciliation of the couple. Abadia Vieira said that the model “is not normal” and talked about their relationship.

“I told her not to go, you know? But she said, ‘no mom, of course I’m going, of course I’m going, because I’m not going to stop going just because of him’. Guys, I think that this time God is going to bless us, he’s going to bless her especially, because I don’t think they’ll ever come back, okay?”, says Abadia.

She continues in the leaked audio: “I don’t think they come back anymore. He’s not normal, he’s not normal. So many flaws and he doesn’t fool me, he doesn’t fool me. I am, I am, I am an old woman, I have many kilometers covered, he does not deceive me”.

On social media, however, Sarah spoke about the audios of her mother: “She already regretted it, we talked a lot, but she was afraid to say something again and distort her words. And many things you said [sobre o Lucas] influence her thoughts. And that was very difficult for me in my relationship, it got in the way, you know? I understand that you want to help, you are far away, but take care and be responsible with your words”.

