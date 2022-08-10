Fast and Furious 10 | Jason Momoa reveals details about his character

Actor Jason Momoa will be one of the villains of Fast and Furious 10, which until then is a mysterious figure as few details have been revealed about the film.

talking to the QA about your career path, Jason Momoa said he is trying to distance himself from the “brucutu” actor image, when he revealed that his character in fast and furious 10 will be a more eccentric villain.

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m this guy who always plays brucutus characters. But I want to get emotional, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric. I am a peacock at the highest level and I am having the time of my life right now.” – Said Momoa.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are joining the franchise in fast and furious 10.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple sources on international websites, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.