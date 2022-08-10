Federal Revenue brings auction with great cell phones for only R$ 500

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will more people start to win the Gas Voucher in August?

Yesterday (9), the Federal Revenue started another one of its auctions with seized products. This time, the auction in question will bring offers for great cell phones, such as iPhones and Xiaomi products, starting at R$500. So, if you want to know how to participate in the auction, and place your bid until August 23, check out the offers below and see how to guarantee a product beyond affordable!

Federal Revenue Auction: how to participate

Thus, it must be said that, in addition to the cell phones available for bidding, there are also other types of products. For example: the IRS auction offers a washing machine with a starting price of R$ 390. Which is considered a great value. It is worth remembering that the offers are open to both individuals and legal entities.

In the case of cell phones, the Apple device with the lowest price has an initial bid value of R$ 500. It is an iPhone 8, available in lots 311, 312, 313 and 314. In addition, the Revenue brings the auction of an iPhone 11 Pro Max, found in packages 318 and 318. In this case, the starting bid is BRL 1,800.

Finally, in the case of Xiaomi cell phones, the values ​​may be a little higher. Some of the models, however, can be found for less than R$ 2 thousand. In the case of the 270 package, for example, you can purchase the five Redmi Note 8 model, with an initial bid of BRL 1,000.

For those interested, the IRS lots are available for withdrawal in a total of 7 cities, namely Campo Grande, Ponta Porã, Corumbá, Mundo Novo (MS), Cuiabá (MT), Palmas (TO) and Goiânia (GO). ). Bids from the new Revenue auction will be accepted until 9pm on August 22nd. Go to the website and ask all your questions!

