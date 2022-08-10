FIFA to bring forward the start date of the World Cup by one day | world Cup

FIFA will change the date and the teams that will play the first game of the 2022 World Cup. The idea is to anticipate to the 20th of Novembera Sunday, the match between the hosts, Qatar, and Ecuador.
This match is initially scheduled to take place on Monday, the 21st, at 13:00 GMT (7:00 pm local time), right after the opening ceremony.
According to the original World Cup schedule, the first game would be between Holland and Senegal, at 7:00 GMT (13:00 GMT). On the same day and before the opening ceremony, the game between England and Iran is scheduled to take place at 10:00 GMT (4:00 pm local time).
Al Bayt Stadium will be the opening stage of the World Cup, with Cata x Ecuador – Photo: Getty Images
The possibility will be analyzed this Thursday by the Bureau of the FIFA Council, an entity body formed by the presidents of the six continental confederations.
The two teams involved in the match agreed to the change, as did FIFA itself, which now considers it more appropriate to hold the opening ceremony before the first game of the World Cup.
With this change, the game between the Netherlands and Senegal should also have its schedule changed on November 21, to be played later, during a time of greater audience in Europe and Africa.
The change will have no impact on the release dates of players from their clubs. The main leagues in the world will have rounds on November 13, a Sunday. The next day, athletes must present themselves to their teams to compete in the Cup.