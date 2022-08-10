Filipe Luís, from Flamengo, reveals that he wanted to get rid of the “birthday curse” | Flamengo

Flamengo confirmed their favoritism against Corinthians and, with a 1-0 victory at Maracanã, reached the third Libertadores Cup semi-final since 2019. Left-back Filipe Luís, who turned 37 this Tuesday, had plenty of reasons to celebrate. -fair.
Fans on the internet joked about the “Birthday Curse of Filipe Luís”. Since he arrived at the club in 2019, Flamengo had played twice on his birthday. In the first year, defeat by 3 to 0 for Bahia with bad performance of the athlete. In 2020, the red-blacks lost at home to Atlético-MG with an own goal by Filipe.
Last year, the game was on the eve of the anniversary, on August 8, but the defeat was no less suffered. Flamengo was thrashed 4-0 by Internacional.
After the victory over Corinthians, Filipe Luís laughed at the situation, but assured that he did care about breaking this “curse”.
– I gave a speech to my companions at lunch and asked them: do you think these things that come from outside affect me? Of course it affects my birthday. I have more quirks than Nadal and Simeone combined. Over 500 if I count them all in the locker room.
– So I asked them: as we broke so many taboos since I got here, we had to break this one. Everyone’s trust made me very calm, and we saw this tranquility in the field. We broke the taboo with a great victory.
About Flamengo’s sequence in Libertadores and other competitions, the birthday boy of the night projected more difficulties, but asked for a team “with everything” until the end of the season.
– Another very difficult, very complicated semifinal. I appreciate it even more with the age that I am now reaching a semifinal. We’ve reached a semi-final and now we want more. So we’re going with everything for this very important sequence of games that we have ahead of us to achieve our goals – he concluded.
In the heart club since July 2019, Filipe Luís has nine titles for Flamengo: one Libertadores, two Brazilians, two Supercopas do Brasil, one Recopa Sudamericana and three state titles. He played 144 games and scored four goals.
