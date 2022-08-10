Flamengo has done unprecedented in Libertadores and establishes financial power

When he started his austerity project, still in the administration of Eduardo Bandeira de Mello, the speech was to strengthen to the point of not only reaching the Copa Libertadores sporadically but also consolidating and always fighting for the title. At the time, this was even laughable, but after the years of “pulled handbrake” and the arrival of the bonanza, Flamengo finds itself in the unprecedented reality of reaching the third semifinal of the competition in the last four years, a feat not achieved even in golden times of Zico and co. The club even reached a similar level reaching this stage three times in 81, 82 and 84, but the competition regulations were a little more generous. In 1982, Fla, then champion, already entered the group stage of the penultimate stage. At the time, the winners of two groups of three made the final.

With revenues of around R$ 1 billion in 2021 and counting on stars of the caliber of Gabigol, Arrascaeta, Vidal, David Luiz, Filipe Luís, Pedro, Everton Cebolinha, among many others, Rubro-Negro has solidified its strength in football. Brazilian, and is now looking for the possible third final of the continental tournament in the last four seasons.

“Yea [meta de estar sempre disputando]. We are very happy for that, to play three Libertadores semifinals in four years. I don’t think that was even possible in the heyday. We will be happy to decide this semifinal at home, this is important, being close to this wonderful stand, this wonderful crowd. Let’s see if we go to another Libertadores final, which is what we want. Everything will be all right, God willing”, he declared to the UOL Esporte Flamengo’s vice footballer, Marcos Braz.

Author of the goal of the red-black victory yesterday over Corinthians by 1 to 0, which confirmed the classification of the team, Pedro stressed that in the squad there is no room for complacency.

“It’s a very good brand. [terceira semifinal desde 2019]. It shows that the group is always wanting more, that they want to reach the finals, and it shows the quality of the cast. It’s a group that doesn’t relax, that doesn’t put its foot down for anything. Thank God we were able to win, we had a good second half and got that mark. We hope to have a good semifinal to reach the third final”, said the striker, who is the top scorer of Libertadores, with eight goals.

Flamengo’s opponent in the semifinals will come out of today’s clash (10), at 9:30 pm, between Argentine Talleres and Vélez Sarsfield. In the first leg, Vélez won at home by 3-2 and is playing for a draw to take the spot.

There are even possible dates for the semifinals. The departure must take place on August 30th or September 1st, in Argentina, and the return trip on September 6th or 7th, in Rio de Janeiro.

Flamengo now turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship, as it hosts Athletico-PR at Maracanã on Sunday (14th).