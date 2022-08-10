Flamengo should try to anticipate judgments of Gabigol and Arrascaeta – 08/10/2022

Flamengo played seriously, but not all they could, to confirm their qualification for the Libertadores semifinals at Maracanã.

Faced with a Corinthians that only scored five goals in ten matches in the continental tournament, it was enough to keep the area well with David Luiz and Léo Pereira, count on Santos in Adson’s kick in the first half and, in the second stage, define the spot with a dash and brilliant pass by Arrascaeta and goal by Pedro. Bruno Méndez’s expulsion was just a shovel.

Playing in the third semifinal in four editions is a relevant feat of the red-black team. It only achieved the same, with another dispute formula, in the editions of 1981, 1982, this one with automatic classification for the title in the previous year, and 1984. It is not little, far from it. But it was very well on the way, by 2-0 in Itaquera. Just confirm.

Another fact, however, gained greater relevance, thinking about the 2022 season: the STJD, after denying the first request, decided to accept Athletico’s complaint against Gabigol and De Arrascaeta, in the goalless draw of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil , at Maracanã, shirt nine kicked back a foul by Fernandinho and the Uruguayan tackled Erick from behind to kill a counterattack by the team from Paraná. Both received a yellow card.

But they can get heavy “hooks”: Gabigol of up to 12 matches, for “practicing physical aggression during the match, test or equivalent”. And Arrascaeta of up to six games, for “practicing violent play”.

The decision is absurd and could set a dangerous precedent, with clubs asking prosecutors to “re-repeat” games, even with refereeing with the help of VAR. The fouls were called, the athletes punished according to the referee’s view. Messing with it later and suspending players would be too much interference. But the history of the STJD is to try to gain a role that it does not have in football.

Given the context of two consecutive games against the team from Paraná, the first at home for the Brazilian, it would be up to Flamengo to request that the trials be held until Friday, the 12th, at the latest. Precisely to define which teams will send to the field. No doubt.

If the two stars cannot be at the Arena da Baixada, let them be released for the game at Maracanã, like the suspended David Luiz and Thiago Maia. If the trial takes place only on Tuesday, the 16th, as scheduled, Dorival Júnior will not know on Sunday whether he will have the two accused by his opponent.

Without them, a possible team for the first match, following Dorival’s logic in the last games, would be: Santos; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Diego and Victor Hugo; From Arrascaeta; Gabigol and Lazarus. The following team would be fourth in Curitiba: Santos; Rodinei, Fabricio Bruno, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Vidal and Everton Ribeiro; Marinho, Pedro and Everton Cebolinha.

If only one is suspended, Everton Cebolinha would be the substitute in both cases. Flamengo can also achieve a suspensive effect, which would postpone the problem in case of qualification for the semifinals.

But for common sense, the Court should uphold the rulings from the field. We know, however, that rationality is not the strong point of Brazilian football agents. Feel free to show up…