for free! Google TV should receive 50 new channels at no additional cost

Google TV is an application that allows users to watch some channels available in its catalog. The options should increase very soon, according to what was discovered in the program’s code, which already allows the user to watch content from platforms such as Prime Video, Pluto TV and YouTube.

In all, there are 50 new live television channels that are available to those who have the application. And the best thing is that it will not be necessary to make any kind of subscription or pay outside to enjoy the novelty. That is, this whole range of programs will arrive for free. News;

Sports;

Films. These are the categories that fit the channels that should reach the application. In addition, the great advantage of this novelty is the fact that it is not necessary to install an application, as with streaming services. That way, you can watch all the content you want without leaving Google TV.

The new options should also arrive in the iOS version, which in June received the app version with a new look. Finally, the app’s code also gave a taste of what’s to come, which features channels like ABC News Live, Deal or No Deal, Love Nature, NBC News Now, USA Today, Xumo Crime TV and several others. Although it is something positive, it is not yet known when they should arrive in the application’s catalog. In addition, compared to the Samsung TV Plus app, the Google app still has a lot to do in this regard. You can download Google TV from both the App Store and Google Play Store.

