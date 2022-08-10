Forecast for the zodiac sign Virgo today, August 10, 2022

Virgo, you will soon have to make an important purchase, do not go overboard with expenses. There may be some conflict in your work, try to stay out of it. You will be very popular in environments other than those you normally frequent. In love, you will be very easy to establish new relationships. During these days you will feel more dynamic and vital, you will be able to do everything. In your health, excessive responsibilities are draining you, to feel better, delegate to someone.

Virgo zodiac traits

Virgin is the sixth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, as well as that of Taurus and Capricorn. At astrologypeople who were born under the influence of Virgo are usually given characteristics such as patience, observation skills, discretion, discipline, critical spirit, perfectionism, modesty, intelligence and shyness.



Virgo is usually hardworking, retailers, planners, logical and meticulous. They look for the slightest failure and try to resolve it, something that can lead them to be overly critical of themselves and others and that from time to time involves getting into some trouble.

People of this sign are upset because things are dirty and messy. They highly value hygiene and to feel really comfortable, they need their environment to be clean and tidy.

Sign date: 08/23 to 09/22

Guardian Angel: abadon

Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 80-90-79-15-30-69-57



