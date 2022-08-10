Forescout Announces Appointment of Rik Ferguson as Vice President of Security Intelligence

Reputable automated cybersecurity company Forescout Technologies today announced the appointment of Rik Ferguson as Vice President of Security Intelligence.

With a career spanning over 25 years, 15 of them as Vice President of Threat Research at Trend Micro, Rik is a respected name in the cybersecurity world. Rik is a researcher, knowledge transmitter and futurist who helps governments, law enforcement, companies and individuals understand the complexities of technology and its intersection with cybercrime. He delved into the cybercriminal underworld, helped the world understand today’s threats, and analyzed how they will evolve over time.

Rik is a member of the first group of special advisors to Europol’s European Cybercrime Center (EC3), a multi-award-winning security professional recognized for his contributions to information technology, a member of the Royal Society of Arts, a startup advice and world-renowned speaker.

“I am delighted to be joining Forescout at this point in its growth and trajectory,” said Rik Ferguson, vice president of security intelligence. “Forescoout is the first company to build a cybersecurity solution on an established platform of true visibility, rather than building a security product and trying to recreate the visibility. She has built a solid reputation for providing data-driven threat intelligence and insights to her customers and the wider security community, and I can’t wait to further strengthen this impressive team with my knowledge and experience as we chart a better and bolder path in this area. understanding and participating in the future of risks and threats.”

“We are extremely proud to have Rik on our team and to work alongside the award-winning team of threat analysts and research at Vedere Labs,” said Ian Curry, Chief Marketing Officer at Forescout. “Forescoout is on an essential journey to leverage its legacy in platform technology and extend its market dominance in research, threat awareness and intelligence. Rik deepens our knowledge and understanding of cybercriminals around the world, and with the additional insights into risk assessment and threat detection from our recent acquisition of Cysiv, we stand out as the world’s experts in the field of cyber threats to help organizations defend against proactive way.”

In addition to his professional work, Rik is a co-founder of the Respect in Security initiative, created to support victims of harassment online and in the workplace.

