From the trunk: Scarlett Johansson, Ashton Kutcher and Jiu-Jitsu in the movies

Professor Rigan Machado once told GRACIEMAG how he deals with internationally known white belts. Case of Scarlett Johansson and so many other stars.

In fact, Jiu-Jitsu and cinema go hand in hand is not new. For many people, art emerged with the first edition of the UFC, in November 1993, when skinny Royce Gracie showed in practice that the weak can defeat the strong only with grit and technique.

Much earlier, however, in 1987, in the first feature in the Lethal Weapon series, the world was amazed for the first time by the power of the gentle art. In the memorable final scene of the film, Mel Gibson, in the role of police officer Riggs, applies a tight triangle to the dangerous villain, in a movement choreographed by master Rorion Gracie, who became a staple in Hollywood at the time.

Today, another champion, Rorion’s cousin, plays the role of maestro of movie stars in combat scenes.

A coral belt, Rigan Machado has lived in the US for years, and at The Academy, his school in Beverly Hills, he usually trains most of the big screen stars for those – literally – breathtaking scenes.

We talked with the professor a few years ago about his students and training methods for movie stars. His list of athletes was already extensive: Jason Statham, Vin Diesel, Nicolas Cage, Ashton Kutcher, Wesley Snipes, Keanu Reeves and others that the professor was not allowed to comment on, due to confidentiality agreements.

With Scarlett Johansson the story was similar. The beauty went to the Machado’s dojo to train for the movie “Ghost in the Shell”, in which the protagonist had to play a robot policewoman.

The film was shot in New Zealand, but Scarlett stopped by Rigan’s US gym beforehand to hone in on the film’s moves.

“Scarlett is a great athlete and super talented. She learns everything very quickly. She’s takedowns, submissions, knife and gun combat. In Jiu-Jitsu she did very well too”, said the teacher.

But don’t think you can grab the gi, sign up, and get to Rigan’s gym for a star workout. “My gym’s focus is training for movies, and 80% of classes are closed. Of course, celebrity classes are completely confidential. Most of the time, production companies, such as Warner Brothers, Paramount, Fox, or 87eleven, which specializes in action movies, call me to request training for the actors, so the class is behind closed doors, just the actor and the group of teachers specific to the scene. I have professionals for kickboxing training, movement with firearms, swords and blades, in addition to instructors for Jiu-Jitsu strikes and self-defense.”

However, the academy also has group classes, and some big shots have already risked training with more senior students. “Wesley Snipes and Ashton Kucther are very easygoing, and like to show up to train with the gang. The biggest problem is the paparazzi. I usually let the police know when I’m going to have celebrities at training, so I don’t have any situations,” says Rigan.

The professor points out his pupil Ashton Kutcher, star of several series and films, as his most talented athlete among the actors, in addition to Keanu Reeves, who has been wearing a lot of gi to train with a focus on “John Wick 2”.

And you, have you learned any details or an innovative transition while enjoying a movie at home or at the cinema?