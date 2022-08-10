Gabby Petito: Influencer’s family sues police for wrongful death

This Monday (8), the family of Gabby Petito – influencer who was killed in 2021 by her fiance, Brian Laundrie – filed a lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department, in Utah, in the United States, for murder. guilty.

According to information from NBC, the girl’s parents are asking for $50 million in damages. In a statement released by the US broadcaster, one of the family’s lawyers said officers had not properly investigated an incident involving Petito and Laundrie in the month before the murder. They also pointed out that if the agents had been properly trained to deal with situations of domestic violence, the youtuber would be alive.

“The Moab Police Department has been plagued by high turnover, lack of leadership and mismanagement for years”said James McConkie. “The Department has neglected its duty to provide the training and resources its officers need to do their jobs, which is an institutional failure”added the lawyer.

The legal team has filed a declaration of intent, a process required in the US before instituting action against government agencies. In the document, the City of Moab Police Department, then-Chief Bret Edge, former Assistant Chief Braydon Palmer and Officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins – all involved in responding to the emergency call, appear as defendants.

case review

In January of this year, months after Petito’s death, an independent law enforcement agency found that officers made a series of “unintentional mistakes” in responding to a domestic violence report involving Petito and Laundrie. “Mistakes were made in the way this case was handled. If this case had been handled flawlessly, would anything have changed? Nobody knows”, said the person responsible for conducting the review, who has not been identified.

Last Wednesday (3), the city of Moab issued a statement reviewing the August 12, 2021 incident, which took place shortly before Petito’s disappearance. At the time, body camera footage of a police officer was released. On the record, Gabby appeared crying and complaining about her mental health. According to the youtuber, the couple had been arguing more often and she would have slapped Brian during an argument.

The document stated that errors “they stemmed from the fact that the officers did not name Ms. Petition for domestic violence”. “Just because Gabby was determined to be the aggressor as it pertains to this specific incident doesn’t mean she was the predominant long-term aggressor in this relationship.”said an excerpt from the review.

At the time, the couple declined to press charges and police recommended that they spend the night apart. The groom went to a hotel, while the young woman slept in the van. Weeks after Petito’s remains were found, a new, longer version of the video surfaced. In the images, one of the agents asks the influencer about visible bruises on her arms and face. He then asks if Laundrie assaulted her. The young woman claimed that, in fact, the then-fiancé hurt her when he held her by the face, but she blamed herself for initiating the argument and having assaulted her partner first.

The repercussion of the images led the Moab Police Department to carry out an investigation, which was only concluded in January this year. According to the institution, the officers involved in the emergency misclassified the incident and did not thoroughly investigate the seriousness of Gabby and Brian’s relationship. One of the agents described the domestic violence case as an “emotional crisis” in the police report.

The family used the results as a basis for the prosecution in court. The legal team said that with the right training, officers would have been able to identify that Gabby was the actual victim of the assaults. At a press conference held yesterday (8), McConkie explained the motivation behind the family’s decision. “Gabby’s parents are moving this lawsuit to honor their daughter’s legacy, saving the lives of victims of domestic violence in the United States and around the world. They hope their efforts make sense of their daughter’s preventable and tragic murder.” declared.

