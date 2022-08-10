Golden Globes will be broadcast again in 2023

(Image: HFPA)

After a year without transmission, the Golden Globe will be broadcast again in 2023. According to the THRthe American broadcaster NBC is working with the date of January, 10a Tuesday, for the event, so far.

The Golden Globes usually take place on Sundays, and usually kick off the awards season in Hollywood on the first Sunday in January. In 2023, however, the first Sunday is exactly New Year’s Day. The second, on the 8th, marks the end of the regular season of American football, also broadcast on NBC in the US. The third, on the 15th, is already reserved for another award, the Critics Choice Awards.

The most recent edition of the Golden Globes took place privately and without television broadcast. The controversy over the HFPA and its organizational structure has been going on for some time, ever since the newspaper Los Angeles Times, published in February 2021 an article about the entity’s questionable financial practices, in addition to exposing its poor history of diversity and representation, reaching the height of not even having black members. The HFPA even released a program of reforms that aimed to carry out the necessary reforms, in addition to new restrictions on gifts and payments that its voting members can receive from studios and production companies, but without stipulating a timeframe or timetable for implementation.