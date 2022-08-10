Google TV will add 50 free live channels

Google TV is expected to implement 50 new free live channels on the platform. The measure could be implemented soon and the new channels will be supported by advertising.
The information was published on the website. 9to5Google who analyzed the latest version of the app sent to the Play Store and found that the code contained the phrase “enjoy 50 live TV channels without the need for subscription, subscription or download”.
The list of channels was also released and features a variety of news, sports, movies and TV shows. Among the options are the free ones shown on the internet such as ABC News Live, NBC News Now, among others. However, Comédia de Bar Seco and Hallmark Movies deserve special mention.
Check the list below for all the options:
- ABC News Live
- America’s Test Kitchen
- American Classics
- The Asylum
- Battery Pop
- CBC News
- ChiveTV
- Deal or No Deal
- divorce court
- Dry Bar Comedy
- FailArmy
- Filmrise Free Movies
- Hallmark Movies & More
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo!
- Kevin Hart’s LOL! network
- love nature
- Maverick Black Cinema
- MooviMex
- Nature Vision
- NBC News Now
- Newsmax TV
- nosy
- The Pet Collective
- Power Nation
- reelz
- teletubbies
- Today All Day
- Toon Goggles
- USA Today
- World Poker Tour
- Wu Tang Collection TV
- Xumo Crime TV
- Xumo Movies
- Xumo Westerns
What operating system does Google TV support?
The platform is present on several devices, such as Chromecast and televisions with Android TV. As of July 2022, it has also been made available for iOS.
Why is Google including these channels?
One of the main reasons for this move from Google TV is the fact that it makes the platform more competitive in the market. The live channels will allow the company to compete with other similar services such as Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV.
It is worth remembering that in May of this year, Google TV took an important step towards user personalization. Now, each person will be able to create their unique profile on the platform and have access to individual recommendations and lists on their homepage. This is a feature already common in several streamings, but that came to add to the platform.
Source: 9to5Google
Did you like this article?
Enter your email address on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.