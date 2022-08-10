Google TV will add 50 free live channels

Google TV is expected to implement 50 new free live channels on the platform. The measure could be implemented soon and the new channels will be supported by advertising.

The information was published on the website. 9to5Google who analyzed the latest version of the app sent to the Play Store and found that the code contained the phrase “enjoy 50 live TV channels without the need for subscription, subscription or download”.

Google TV will have free channels to expand its offer and compete with the competition (Image: Disclosure/Google)

The list of channels was also released and features a variety of news, sports, movies and TV shows. Among the options are the free ones shown on the internet such as ABC News Live, NBC News Now, among others. However, Comédia de Bar Seco and Hallmark Movies deserve special mention.

Check the list below for all the options:

ABC News Live

America’s Test Kitchen

American Classics

The Asylum

Battery Pop

CBC News

ChiveTV

Deal or No Deal

divorce court

Dry Bar Comedy

FailArmy

Filmrise Free Movies

Hallmark Movies & More

It’s Showtime at the Apollo!

Kevin Hart’s LOL! network

love nature

Maverick Black Cinema

MooviMex

Nature Vision

NBC News Now

Newsmax TV

nosy

The Pet Collective

Power Nation

reelz

teletubbies

Today All Day

Toon Goggles

USA Today

World Poker Tour

Wu Tang Collection TV

Xumo Crime TV

Xumo Movies

Xumo Westerns

What operating system does Google TV support?

The service supports Chromecast (Image: Disclosure/Google)

The platform is present on several devices, such as Chromecast and televisions with Android TV. As of July 2022, it has also been made available for iOS.

Why is Google including these channels?

One of the main reasons for this move from Google TV is the fact that it makes the platform more competitive in the market. The live channels will allow the company to compete with other similar services such as Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV.

It is worth remembering that in May of this year, Google TV took an important step towards user personalization. Now, each person will be able to create their unique profile on the platform and have access to individual recommendations and lists on their homepage. This is a feature already common in several streamings, but that came to add to the platform.

Source: 9to5Google