Grêmio performances: with goal and assistance, Diego Souza is the highlight in victory | Guild

Grêmio beat Operário-PR 5-1 on Tuesday night, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre and momentarily returns to the second place in Série B. Backed by Roger, Campaz opened the scoring, but first with a goal and then with an assist, Diego Souza was the best of the team. Elkeson, with two goals, closed the scoring.

Diego Souza

In his 1999 game with the Grêmio shirt, the striker showed his importance not only inside the area, to push the ball into the net. After scoring the team’s second goal, he gave a beautiful pass to put Biel face to face with the goalkeeper and claim the tricolor victory. Before, he had already participated in the first goal by giving the throw that the defender cut at Campaz’s feet. Grade: 8.0

Elkeson

He entered and maintained the rhythm of Grêmio in the offensive sector. The striker first started and ended the play for the fourth goal of Grêmio. Then, he shared with the defense like a worthy number 9 and “dug” another goal in the back-up mess. Grade: 8.0

campaz

Backed by Roger Machado, Campaz remained among the holders and justified his lineup. Despite the first half not having been so good for the team, the Colombian kicked firmly at the end of the first half to score the first for Grêmio and go into the break ahead of the score. Grade: 7.0

1 of 1 Elkeson celebrates a goal for Gremio — Photo: Maxi Franzoi/AGIF Elkeson celebrates a goal for Grêmio – Photo: Maxi Franzoi/AGIF

Brenno [GOL]: 6.5

Rodrigo Ferreira [LAD]: 5.5

Geromel [ZAG]: 5.5

Bruno Alves [ZAG]: 6.0

Nicolas [LAE]: 5.5

Villasanti [VOL]: 6.0

Lucas Leiva [VOL]: 7.0

(Bitello [VOL]): 6.0

campaz [MEC]: 7.5

(Gabriel Silva [MEC]): 6.0

Gabriel Teixeira [ATA]: 7.5

(Thatian [MEC]): no grade

William [ATA]: 6.5

(Janderson [ATA]): 6.0

Diego Souza [ATA]: 8.0

(Elkison [ATA]): 8.0