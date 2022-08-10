Grey’s Anatomy: What was the most tragic death? Ellen Pompeo Responds – Series News

According to Ellen Pompeo, Derek Shepherd was the most tragic death on Grey’s Anatomy.

Anyone who is a fan of Grey’s Anatomy knows very well that they cannot get attached to the characters, as it is not known whether the fate will be tragic or not. Over the course of 18 seasons, many deaths have happened and impacted both the story and the viewer who was forced to say goodbye to a known and beloved face. And who suffered the most from grief was the protagonist Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo who, did not think twice, and gave her verdict on the most tragic death of the series.

On her Tell Me podcast, the medical series star revealed that the hardest loss was the character Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Meredith’s husband. It was a blow to the protagonist and fans alike, as Pompeo justified about the show’s most painful loss.

“I would say it was Derek dying, with Mark Sloan coming in second. But Shepherd’s death was very emotional, and I knew how difficult it would be for the fans. It’s very difficult to play this kind of scene, because you can’t fake it. You have to put yourself in a sad, dark position, and that’s why it’s always horrible when someone dies on the show, but for sure, Derek dying was the saddest scene of all.”



Disclosure Played by Patrick Dempsey, Derek Shepherd died after a car accident on season 11 of Grey’s Anatomy.



The actress also recalled some impactful moments that Meredith lived alongside Derek on Grey’s Anatomy, such as the episode of the hospital shooting at the end of season 6 – one of the best episodes of the medical drama to date – in which the character sees her lover take a shot in the chest. Pompeo said that every actress in the scene had to scream, cry and freak out about 30 times, a scene she wouldn’t do again. Come to think of it, it’s no surprise that Derek’s car crash is the saddest, as is that of Mark (Eric Dane), who died after the plane crash in Season 8.

But not all the characters’ departures involved tragic moments, closing the doors definitively for the series that, by the way, has already brought some members of the cast back to the plot as Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh). Pompeo said she had selfish intentions about who she wanted to return to the show: “I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but thinking selfishly, I would probably bring back Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).”

Pompeo and Chambers are longtime friends on and off screen, so such a choice to want to bring him back to the series makes perfect sense. At the time, the actress expressed sadness over the actor’s departure, saying that she thought Grey’s Anatomy gave Alex Karev “the best goodbye”. However, viewers largely disagreed with how the character came out of the story. Fans were furious that Alex left only a letter to his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) saying that he had decided to move to Kansas and be with Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and her children whose existence was unknown to him.

Despite many goodbyes, Grey’s Anatomy always adds new faces to the cast and, soon, we will meet new characters in season 19, which premieres on October 6th in the United States.