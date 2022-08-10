HBO Max Announces New Apps for Android and iOS Desktop and Mobile Phones

While its future is increasingly uncertain, HBO Max announced this Wednesday (10) the launch of new apps for desktop, Android and iOS phones, and Amazon Fire tablets, with global availability. The app focuses on being more responsive and bringing features requested by users. One of the novelties is the expansion of the shuffle button functionality for mobile devices. It allows you to randomize the first episode in selected series and until then it was only present on PCs and Smart TVs.

Warner Bros. Discovery even included a section dedicated to faster and more stable downloading content, as well as visual support for landscape and portrait orientations. Screen reading with navigation elements has received improvements to the experience as well. Now, HBO Max has the ability to share screens with other apps on any compatible device. According to the statement, navigation has become more intuitive, with a visual style to make the content stand out. To top it off, there were improvements to Chromecast stability. “We are pleased to introduce the revamped HBO Max mobile and desktop apps. The changes give our users more of the features that interest them most, along with improved navigation and a more immersive screen for storytelling, helping them click through to their favorite content faster and with less friction.”











Kamyar Keshmiri







Senior Vice President of Product Design at Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming

The HBO Max update can be downloaded for mobile devices directly through the official Google Play and App Store. Download links are available on the card located below the text. What did you think of the new HBO Max app? Give us your opinion!

