“He welcomes the hiring”; Abel gives ‘green light’ and Leila goes with everything for shirt 33 at Palmeiras

Information that comes from Europe is that the coach would have given approval so that the board could confirm this news in Verdão

O palm trees he doesn’t want to think about anything other than the dispute he will face against Atlético-MG, for the Copa Libertadores da América, which will take place this Wednesday (10), at 21:30, inside the Allianz Parque. The team led by Abel Ferreira managed a heroic draw at Mineirão and needs a simple victory to guarantee themselves in the semifinals.

In 1st place with ease in the Brazilian Championship, the Paulistas can use all the human material they have to reach their goal, even though they know that the next game for the national will be the classic against Corinthians, runner-up, at Neo Química Arena. However, behind the scenes, the idea is to take it one step at a time, precisely so you don’t end up slipping at the H moment.

Away from the pitch, the board continues to analyze possibilities and some are starting to heat up: according to information from the Italian portal “Calcio Mercato”, Verdão reopened talks to try to hire Hernani, ex-Athletico Paranaense. Currently 28 years old, shirt 33 belongs to Parma and is on loan to Genoa, from Italy, but he is interested in São Paulo.

Also according to the source mentioned above, the athlete himself wants to return to Brazilian football, which can be an asset in the negotiations. Furthermore, this reinforcement would already have the “green light” of the Portuguese coach, who sees with good eyes, that is, Leila Pereira has all possible reasons to make an effort and guarantee this news.

It is worth remembering that the “R7” portal reported that, after Verdão sought information, heard from the Italians that a negotiation would only take place for a sale fixed at 4 million euros (about R$ 21 million at the current price). However, the intention of Palmeiras is to initially aim for a loan from Hernani, with the purchase option fixed in the contract.