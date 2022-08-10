How do internet browsers make money?

Surely, you’ve wondered “how internet browsers make money”, since the vast majority of browsers are free.

The biggest names among internet browsers are Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Safari, Microsoft Edge are the most present on the market and you are probably reading this article using one of these browsers.

All these browsers have top-notch features, customization options, optimized interfaces, and other elements that make you wonder how they make money.

It is extremely curious that the main way to browse the internet is offered for free. However, this was not always the case, as the first browsers were not free, which brings us, first of all, to the history of internet browsers.

The Beginning and the “Browser War”

An internet browser, or browser, is software that allows access to information resources available on the World Wide Web (WWW). Therefore, the function of internet browsers is to retrieve and display content from remote web servers using the HTTP protocol.

In order not to stray from the subject, we will leave the technical side of browsers a little aside, leaving for the marketing side according to the focus of this article.

In the 1990s, browsers were sold separately or together with the operating system. The biggest example of this is the case of Windows and Internet Explorer. That is, this was how internet browsers made money in the early days of the network.

In 1993, Mosaic appears, perhaps the first internet browser in history, as it was able to display texts and images, giving rise to Netscape the following year. Netscape, in 1994, had 90% of the market share of internet browsers, until the arrival of Internet Explorer in 1995, thus marking the beginning of the “internet browser wars”.

The so-called browser war is advantageous for Microsoft, as the company was able to determine the internet browser for Windows, the most used operating system in the world.

Apple took a similar initiative in 2003 with Safari, the company’s browser that started to make its way to Macs. Therefore, one of the ways in which browsers make money is exclusivity, thanks to companies in the field that operate in other areas of computing.

However, how do browsers that aren’t created by companies that develop operating systems (Firefox, Brave, Opera) make money? Such a question has several answers, so we will list some of the most used methods to monetize browsers.

How do internet browsers make money?

In 2004, after Internet Explorer’s victory in the first “Internet Browser War”, Netscape opened its browser’s source code and ceded it to a company called Mozilla.

With that, the 2000s saw the downfall of Internet Explorer, as well as alternative ways Internet browsers found to make money.

It is worth mentioning that the 2000s also marked the emergence of search engines, which were most responsible for the change in the browser business model.

Search engines revolutionized the browser market, which saw the importance of web traffic generated by search engines whose business model is based on ads.

Anyway, it is not difficult to understand why Chrome is the most used browser today. However, other ways to generate profits are partnerships between browsers and other companies, the famous “royalties”.

royalties

In a nutshell, royalties represent the amount paid by a company to use a certain asset of another company. In the case of this article, we will think of browsers as active. Mozilla’s asset, therefore, is Firefox.

95% of Firefox’s profits come from royalties, which include the ad revenue that Mozilla receives when a browser user uses the search engine that Firefox offers by default.

Firefox users know what that search engine is: Google. In fact, the contract between Google and Mozilla costs $400 million in royalties annually.

It seems a high value, but it becomes negligible when compared to the amount paid to Apple. To remain the default search engine in Safari, Google pays Apple between $9 and $12 billion a year.

Indirect market penetration

As the name implies, this is not a direct source of profits for browsers, but serves as a major expansion to the company’s products. The two biggest examples are Google and Microsoft, as Chrome and Edge are crucial for distributing other companies’ products, such as Gmail and Outlook, respectively. This revenue source premise is based on the fact that browsers are the gateway to the internet.

tracking and ads

One of the most controversial issues regarding internet browsers is tracking cookies. However, the better the tracking by browsers, the more money they make.

That’s because Google, especially the AdSense program, highly values ​​user data. With Chrome, Google tracks user data and optimizes AdSense to show better and better ads, increasing the profitability of the service.

That’s why Google Chrome is part of Google Services, the division responsible for making a profit through ads. In other words, Google Chrome’s source of revenue, unlike other browsers, such as Firefox, is ads.

In 2021, Google Services earned $237 billion thanks to ad money generated by both Google Chrome and other browsers. Therefore, it is understandable that Google invests huge amounts to have exclusivity in other browsers, even with Chrome being the most used worldwide.



