How to change the name of AirDrop

Admin 3 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

AirDrop is an Apple technology for wirelessly transmitting data between nearby devices. If you want to customize and rename AirDropyou can easily do this in the system settings.

Changing the AirDrop name is, in effect, changing the identification name of the iPhone or other Apple devices. So, if you are in an environment that has multiple devices with AirDrop working, it can be difficult to identify a generic name and identify it as your smartphone or computer. See how to proceed:

1. On iPhone and iPad

  1. Open the Settings app;
  2. Tap “General”;
  3. Enter “About”;
  4. Select “Name” and enter a name for the iPhone or iPad;
  5. Tap “done to finish”.
Change the name of AirDrop to make it easier to identify the device (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

2. On Mac

  1. Open the System Preferences app;
  2. Click on “Sharing”;
  3. Under “Computer Name:”, enter a new name for your Mac.
Change the Mac name to identify it in the AirDrop list (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Enter your email address on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Bolsonaro’s campaign sought out hacker who leaked Lava Jato dialogues to find out about the security of electronic voting machines, says lawyer | Andréia Sadi’s blog

the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) says he met with the hacker of “vaza jato”, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved