How to change the name of AirDrop

AirDrop is an Apple technology for wirelessly transmitting data between nearby devices. If you want to customize and rename AirDropyou can easily do this in the system settings.

Changing the AirDrop name is, in effect, changing the identification name of the iPhone or other Apple devices. So, if you are in an environment that has multiple devices with AirDrop working, it can be difficult to identify a generic name and identify it as your smartphone or computer. See how to proceed:

1. On iPhone and iPad

Open the Settings app; Tap “General”; Enter “About”; Select “Name” and enter a name for the iPhone or iPad; Tap “done to finish”.

Change the name of AirDrop to make it easier to identify the device (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

2. On Mac

Open the System Preferences app; Click on “Sharing”; Under “Computer Name:”, enter a new name for your Mac.