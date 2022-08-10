Idris Elba wants Bloodthirsty vs. Superman: “It has to happen”

Idris Elba wants to see Bloodthirsty, your character in The Suicide Squad, facing Superman in theaters. In an interview with Variety, the actor said he would jump at the chance to do this crossover.

“I would definitely love to tell the Superman story, without a doubt. Bloodthirsty vs. Superman, it needs to happen.“, he declared.

a dialogue in The Suicide Squad mentions that Bloodthirsty ended up in prison after putting Superman in the ICU, hitting him with a bullet made of kryptnonite.

Elba said in another recent interview that he’s gearing up to reprise the role of Bloodthirsty, mentioning that the project he’s working on with DC is “pretty big.” So far, there is no officialization of any production headed by the actor.

Despite the crisis at DC with Warner’s change of leadership, the James Gunn with the Suicide Squad and its members seem pretty safe. The 2nd season of Peacemaker is in development, as is the Amanda Waller-focused series from Viola Davis.

