Idris Elba wants Superman vs Bloodthirsty movie

In The Suicide Squadthe villain Bloodthirsty was arrested for putting Superman in the ICU by shooting him with a kryptonite bullet.

The actor Idris Elba said in an interview with Variety that he would like to see a fight between his character and the Man of Steel, particularly about how Bloodthirsty shot the superhero.

“I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt. Bloodthirsty versus Superman. It needs to happen.”

Jennifer Hollandwho plays Emilia Harcout in Peacemakersaid in an interview with the comic book that “it would be really cool” to see Bloodthirsty make an appearance on the series Peacemaker.

“I would say that maybe if we could bring the character of Idris to the show, that would be really cool. Maybe go back a little bit. I do not know dude. I would work with any of the actors from The Suicide Squad again, that’s right. But I think anything the fans want to see me. I really like it because it’s always fun to see these characters move from one project to the next.”

When Idris Elba was announced as part of the film The Suicide Squadmany thought it would replace Will Smith in the role of Gunslinger.

Both Bloodthirsty and Gunslinger have several traits in common, the main one being an incredible shooting ability.

In an interview for the Entertainment TonightElba explained that he was not cast as a replacement, despite finding Smith’s role interesting.

“These rumors would be natural because Will said he wasn’t going to be in the second movie, so it was pretty natural for the audience or fans to think that I would be taking on Deadshot because the character survived in the other movie. But I’m very pleased that James (Gunn), I didn’t want to do that. Deadshot is a great character and Will did it really well, so I was really interested in the public and the fans keeping this rumor going.”

The Suicide Squad was released in August 2021, and was one of the biggest hits of A.D. The film directed by James Gunn even spawned a spinoff series, Peacemakerwhich is in HBO Max.

The plot follows a group of villains and anti-heroes who are brought together for a dangerous mission that involves destroying a laboratory that carries out experiments that could lead to the end of the world.

The cast included Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson, Daniela Melchior, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn and Peter Capaldi.

